Daccord stopped 13 of 14 shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

The Kraken spotted Daccord a four-goal lead after the first period, and that was more than enough. The only blemish on his line was a misplay on a shot that went over the net and bounced to Mike Hoffman for the Sharks' lone goal at 15:32 of the third period. Daccord improved to 3-2-5 with a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 11 appearances. He'll likely handle the starting role while Philipp Grubauer (upper body) is out, making it probable for Daccord to start Friday at home versus the Canucks.