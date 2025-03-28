Daccord stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers still put up a decent shot volume, but Daccord was able to avenge his regulation loss to them last Saturday. The 28-year-old turned in a strong effort between the pipes and rode the Kraken's five-goal second period to the win. Daccord is 4-4-2 with 32 goals allowed over 10 games in March, as it appears his workload has caught up to him a bit. He's now 24-19-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 50 appearances, which matches his career high in games played from last year. The Kraken's next two games are against the Stars on Saturday and Monday, so Daccord should probably be left on the bench in fantasy.