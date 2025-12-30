Daccord will be between the home pipes Monday against the Canucks, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Daccord will get the net Monday after Philipp Grubauer was between the pipes for Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Daccord has won back-to-back outings following a two-game skid, posting a .945 save percentage in victories over the Sharks and Kings. The 29-year-old has struggled against Vancouver during his career, registering a 2-2-1 record, 3.12 GAA and .886 save percentage over six appearances.