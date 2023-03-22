Daccord allowed four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Daccord got the start with Philipp Grubauer (illness) unavailable. The Kraken held a 4-2 lead late in the second period, but the Stars scored twice with the goalie pulled to tie the game. Adam Larsson then won it for the Kraken in overtime. Daccord has allowed eight goals on 69 shots at the NHL level this season, but he's won both of his appearances. Once Grubauer is healthy again, Daccord will likely return to AHL Coachella Valley.