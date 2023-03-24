Daccord turned aside 23 of 24 shots through overtime in a 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Daccord won his first two NHL starts of the season despite allowing four goals in each of those contests. This was his third appearance with Seattle in 2022-23, and he ended up with the loss while holding the Predators to nothing more than a marker from Kiefer Sherwood prior to the shootout. Sometimes hockey has a sense of humor. Philipp Grubauer (illness) has missed the last two games, but when he's ready to return, Daccord might be reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley.