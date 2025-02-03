Daccord stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

The Flames scored three times in the first period, including twice on the power play, and that was too much for the Kraken to overcome. Daccord still put in a solid showing in holding the fort to make a comeback effort possible, but it fell short. Daccord is now 18-13-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 35 appearances. The Kraken host the surging Red Wings on Tuesday, so Daccord may be a risky fantasy play for that game, as well as Thursday's matchup against the Maple Leafs.