Daccord stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Daccord was sunk by two mistakes. The first was of his own doing, as his clearing attempt hit off T.J. Oshie and went into the net. The second goal was a product of Andre Burakovsky's turnover leading to a Connor McMichael breakaway. Daccord lost four of his last five outings, giving up 14 goals in that span. He's now at 17-14-10 with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Kraken's playoff hopes are quickly fading, but the strong play of Philipp Grubauer recently will likely leave Daccord in a backup or timeshare role.