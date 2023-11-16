Daccord turned aside 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Evander Kane ended up being his undoing, as the veteran forward scored a natural hat trick in the third period and OT to erase Seattle's 3-1 lead. Daccord hasn't won a game since Oct. 24, going 0-2-3 over his last six appearances with a 3.08 GAA and .900 save percentage, and while those ratios are still a little better than Philipp Grubauer's, neither netminder appears to have an edge right now in the battle for the top spot on the Kraken's depth chart. Look for Grubauer to be between the pipes Thursday against the Islanders.