Daccord was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating that he'll draw the Opening Night start at home against the Ducks.

Daccord has made at least 50 regular-season appearances for the Kraken in each of the last two years, and he's poised to serve as Seattle's primary netminder once again during the 2025-26 campaign. Over 57 regular-season outings last year, he went 27-23-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .906 save percentage. He should have a relatively favorable matchup to begin the year, as the Ducks averaged just 2.65 goals per game last season, which was the third-worst mark in the NHL.