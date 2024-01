Daccord will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home tilt against the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Daccord stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's win over Chicago, snapping a three-game losing skid. The 27-year-old is 9-3-0 with a stellar .945 save percentage over his last 12 appearances. On the year, Daccord is 14-8-8 with a 2.32 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 31 appearances.