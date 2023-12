Daccord will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Kings, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Daccord will make his sixth straight start. He's gone 2-1-2 with a 1.78 GAA and a .934 save percentage in that span, though the Kraken's offense has made it difficult for him to pick up wins this season. The Kings are on the second half of a back-to-back after winning 4-1 over the Sharks on Tuesday.