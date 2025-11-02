Daccord stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Daccord has lost his last two games past regulation time. While that's not ideal, he was about the only reason the Kraken snatched a standings point from this game, as they were out-shot 27-13 by the Rangers. Daccord is now 5-1-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage through nine starts. The Kraken's next two games are at home against up-and-coming squads as they host the Blackhawks on Monday and the Sharks on Wednesday. Considering Daccord has started four straight games, it may not be a bad time for the Kraken to give a start to Philipp Grubauer or Matt Murray, though the team has not revealed its goaltending plans for the four-game week ahead. It's probably safe to assume Daccord will start at least twice in that stretch.