Daccord stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Daccord came away with his third straight win, which have come over the Kraken's last four games. That's got to help in his quest for more playing time, though Philipp Grubauer has also put together a good January. Daccord improved to 15-12-5 with a 2.83 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 32 starts this season. Both goalies should get one more start before the Olympic break, as the Kraken face the Ducks on Tuesday and the Kings on Wednesday, with both games being on the road.