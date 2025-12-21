Daccord stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Daccord had another strong performance, and he was rewarded with the win as the Kraken's offense sparked to life in the third period. He's allowed nine goals over his last four outings, but he's just 2-2-0 in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old has a 9-9-4 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 22 starts. The Kraken have a back-to-back up next, facing the Ducks on Monday and the Kings on Tuesday, so expect Daccord and Philipp Grubauer to split those starts.