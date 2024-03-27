Daccord posted a 12-save shutout in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

The Kraken's remodeled top line did the heavy lifting, and the 12 shots that got through to Daccord represented the lowest total the Kraken have ever given up in a game. The 27-year-old earned his third shutout of the year in the process, improving to 18-15-11 while snapping a personal four-game skid. He's added a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 46 contests. The Kraken have alternated goalies for much of March, but Daccord may get the nod again Thursday in a rematch with the Ducks.