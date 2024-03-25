Daccord allowed just one goal on 11 shots after entering the game in relief of Philipp Grubauer during Sunday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Daccord entered the game late in the first period after Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on six shots. Daccord did his part, but, despite taking 37 shots to Montreal's 17, the Seattle offense couldn't get the job done. Seattle goaltenders might be best left alone by fantasy managers right now. It's hard to know what you'll get. Daccord has had good starts, but in his last seven starts, he has also posted save percentages of .250, .692, and .875.