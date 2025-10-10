Daccord stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Daccord was tested early and often in the season opener, but he limited the damage to a Beckett Sennecke goal in the first period. Expect a heavy workload for Daccord throughout 2025-26 after he played in a career-high 57 games last year, going 27-23-5 with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The 29-year-old is the clear No. 1 on the Kraken's roster while Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray will compete for starts in the backup role. The Kraken have a tougher test ahead when they host the Golden Knights on Saturday.