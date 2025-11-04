Daccord stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Daccord bounced back after suffering OT losses in his previous two starts and cruised toward an easy win over Chicago. This was his fifth straight outing in which he didn't lose in regulation, going 3-0-2 with a 1.98 GAA and a strong .930 save percentage in that span. Daccord should remain a player worth starting in most slates given his excellent play of late. His next chance to slot between the pipes will come Wednesday in a favorable matchup against the Sharks, although after five starts in a row, it wouldn't be surprising if he gets some rest.