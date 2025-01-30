Daccord was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus the Sharks.

Daccord has made 10 consecutive appearances in the crease before finally getting a night off versus the Ducks on Tuesday. During that stretch, the 28-year-old netminder went 5-3-0 with a 2.28 GAA. The Boston native should continue to see a heavy workload moving forward, especially after the team made the decision to ship Philipp Grubauer to the minors.