Daccord was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Scott Malone of Root Sports Northwest reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Buffalo.

Daccord has earned just two wins in his last nine outings, posting a 2-6-1 record, 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage. With starter Philipp Grubauer giving up eight goals on 63 shots (.873 save percentage) in his last two outings, both defeats, Daccord could get the chance to play his way out of his current funk and reclaim the starting job.