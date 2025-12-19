Daccord allowed three goals on 45 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kraken haven't been this loose defensively for most of the season, but this was a bad performance for the skaters in front of Daccord. The 29-year-old netminder did what he could to keep it close, but the Flames' pressure was ultimately too much in the third period. Daccord dropped to 8-9-4 with a 2.90 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 21 starts this season. The Kraken's next game is Saturday in San Jose, beginning a stretch of three games in four days. If the Kraken continue to alternate goalies, Daccord would be lined up for Monday's contest in Anaheim during that stretch.