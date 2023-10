Daccord was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will defend the visiting goal against the Blues on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Daccord has been on the bench during the Kraken's first two games of the season, as Philipp Grubauer has given up five goals on 61 shots in losses to Vegas and Nashville. Daccord was 2-1-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .900 save percentage last season in limited NHL action.