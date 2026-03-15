Daccord is getting the start at home Sunday against the Panthers, according to Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.

Daccord has dropped his last three outings, allowing a total of 13 goals on 78 shots (.833 save percentage) in losses to Ottawa, Nashville and Colorado. Overall, the 29-year-old has an 18-16-5 record, 2.92 GAA and .901 save percentage over 39 outings in 2025-26. Daccord will face a Florida squad that has scored nine goals during its three-game winning streak.