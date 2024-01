Daccord will patrol the home crease Monday against the Golden Knights, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Daccord has stopped 101 of 105 shots during his three-game winning streak. Through 22 games this season, he has posted an 8-5-8 record with one shutout, a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Vegas is tied for 12th in the league with 3.32 goals per contest this campaign.