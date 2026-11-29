Daccord stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Daccord had kept the Oilers off the board for over 70 minutes across two games before Connor McDavid scored in the third period. Evan Bouchard added the equalizer in the final minute of regulation and Leon Draisaitl tallied 20 seconds into overtime to stun the Kraken on home ice. Late collapse aside, Daccord played fairly well against a tough opponent. He's now 6-5-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 14 games this season. Daccord is likely to get the nod for one or both of the Kraken's two games at home against the Stars, which are set for Tuesday and Thursday. Seattle also faces the Ducks and the Sabres in the next fantasy week, which makes Daccord a bit of a risky option given his inconsistent play this season.