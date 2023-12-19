Daccord allowed four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Daccord settled in after allowing a pair of goals in the first period, holding Dallas to just one additional goal over the final two frames ni regulation. However, the 27-year-old netminder would wind up with his eighth overtime loss after surrendering the game-winner to Thomas Harley. It was Daccord's fifth straight start since taking over for Philipp Grubauer (lower body) -- he's gone 2-1-2 with a solid .934 save percentage in that span. Overall, Daccord's 5-5-8 with a .905 save percentage and 2.65 GAA on the season.