Daccord gave up two goals on 26 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Daccord came within 1:08 of a shutout, and he was then 48 seconds short of guiding the game to a shootout. It's at least a stronger performance than he displayed Monday versus the Sabres, but it's still his fourth straight loss. Daccord is down to 17-15-11 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 44 appearances this season. The Kraken have alternated goalies during their seven-game skid, so it wouldn't be surprising for Philipp Grubauer to start Sunday versus the Canadiens.