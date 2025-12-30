Daccord stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Daccord wasn't able to earn a third straight win, but this was his third game in a row allowing just two goals. The Kraken's offense went quiet after scoring twice in the first period, and Daccord couldn't make their 2-1 lead last. The 29-year-old goalie is now 10-9-5 on the year with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 save percentage, though his play has been trending in the right direction lately. The Kraken have another back-to-back ahead, as they host the Predators on Thursday before visiting the Canucks on Friday.