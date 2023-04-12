Daccord stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Daccord didn't have an answer for the Golden Knights' second line -- Michael Amadio and Reilly Smith each put up three-point efforts. This was Daccord's first regulation loss at the NHL level this season. He's gone 2-1-1 with 13 goals allowed on 130 shots, which is right in line with what's expected of an organization's No. 3 netminder. The 26-year-old could remain with the team for Thursday's rematch with the Golden Knights if Martin Jones (hand) is unable to play.