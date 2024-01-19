Daccord allowed four goals on 36 shots in Thursday's loss to the Oilers.

The game started off well for Daccord, kicking aside all 12 shots directed his way in the first period by the Oilers. Then the second period happened. Warren Foegele scored less than a minute into the frame and Edmonton scored four consecutive goals to put the game away. Daccord allowed two power-play goals from close range and ended the night with an .889 save percentage. The Kraken are finally back at home on Sunday from their six-game road trip when they face the Maple Leafs.