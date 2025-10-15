Daccord made 17 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

It was a tough night for the 29-year-old netminder, who had little chance on the first three pucks that beat him, Daccord went down too soon on Ivan Demidov's tying goal late in regulation however, and then left a gap at the near post that Cole Caufield found with a sharp-angle shot in OT. Even with the Karken carrying three goalies on their initial roster, Daccord has started all three of the team's games so far in 2025-26, going 2-0-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .918 save percentage.