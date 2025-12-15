Daccord stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Daccord put in a decent effort, but the Kraken's offense was once again lacking in giving him support. He's now taken a regulation loss in five of his last six outings. Until the results get better, Daccord could find himself ceding time to Philipp Grubauer. Daccord is at an 8-8-4 record with a 2.89 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 20 starts this season. Whichever goalie starts Tuesday is a clear fade, as the Kraken will be hosting the league-leading Avalanche.