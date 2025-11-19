Daccord stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Activated off injured reserve ahead of the matchup, Daccord made his first start since Nov. 5. He held the Wings scoreless in the first period, but the second frame was a different story as Detroit got three pucks past him on just 10 shots. Daccord has just one win in his last five outings, going 1-2-2 with a 3.38 GAA and an .871 save percentage, but he should slot back in as the No. 1 in the crease for Seattle over Philipp Grubauer.