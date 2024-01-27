Daccord stopped 14 of 18 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Blues were able to make lateral passes deep in the Kraken's zone multiple times, giving them quality over quantity for their chances. Daccord was not up to the task, taking his fourth loss in five outings in one of his uglier performances this season. The 27-year-old has generally been good over the last two months and is now at a 14-8-9 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 32 games. Given Daccord's recent struggles, it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Dave Hakstol give Philipp Grubauer his first start since he returned from a lower-body injury in Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets.