Daccord stopped all 35 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

Daccord was dialed in throughout the game, posting a saves total equal to his jersey number. The 27-year-old had a couple of memorable saves on Vegas star Jack Eichel en route to the first shutout in Winter Classic history, and the fourth shutout in all NHL outdoor games. Daccord has allowed four goals on 140 shots during a four-game winning streak. He's up to two shutouts with a 9-5-8 record, a 2.35 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 23 outings overall. Daccord will likely be back between the pipes indoors for Thursday's game versus the Senators.