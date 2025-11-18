Daccord is slated to defend the home crease Tuesday in Detroit, per Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network.

Daccord was activated off injured reserve Tuesday and will make his return to the lineup after missing five games. The 2015 seventh-round selection holds a 6-2-3 record, 2.83 GAA and .900 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. The Red Wings are 2-2-1 in their last five games and are coming off a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.