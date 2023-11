Daccord will defend the home crease versus Vancouver on Friday, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports .

Daccord was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and with Philipp Grubauer out of action with an upper-body injury, it looks like Daccord will make his third straight start. Daccord is 3-2-5 with a 2.80 GAA and .902 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. Daccord will have a tough matchup as the Canucks lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 4.00 goals per game.