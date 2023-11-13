Daccord was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports, indicating will protect the home goal Monday versus Colorado.

Daccord has a 2-1-3 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage through seven games played. He has gone winless in his past three starts (0-1-2) despite stopping 100 of 109 shots during that span. The Avalanche rank 16th in the league this campaign with 3.23 goals per contest.