Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he will protect the home net against Vancouver on Saturday.

Daccord stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Dallas. He has a 16-13-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 2.84 GAA, a .902 save percentage and two shutouts through 34 appearances. Vancouver is tied for 29th in the league with only 2.53 goals per game this season.