Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday versus Minnesota.

Daccord has lost four of his past five outings, including a 28-save effort in Monday's 4-3 overtime defeat against Detroit. In 38 contests this campaign, he has earned a 16-11-10 record with two shutouts, a 2.37 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Wild rank 15th in the league this season with 3.12 goals per game.