Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Sunday.

Daccord is coming off a 24-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. He has gone 8-7-4 this season with a 2.94 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 18th in the league with 3.00 goals per game this year.