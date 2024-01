Daccord will guard the home net Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Scott Malone of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Daccorrd's come back to earth a bit following a span of 12 starts without a regulation loss -- he's gone 1-3-1 with a .903 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 14-8-9 with a .920 save percentage and 2.37 GAA. Daccord will face a Columbus team averaging 3.0 goals per game this season.