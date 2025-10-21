Daccord turned aside 16 of 21 shots before being replaced by Philipp Grubauer to begin the third period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Two of Philly's goals came on power plays and two others came on defensive zone breakdowns by the Kraken, but the first goal Daccord allowed came after his own misplay of the puck behind the net. It's the second time in his last three starts that the 29-year-old netminder has coughed up five goals, and through five outings this season Daccord sports a 3-1-1 record, but a less impressive 3.09 GAA and .889 save percentage.