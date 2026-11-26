Daccord stopped 16 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord didn't face a lot of traffic, but the Kraken mustered just one goal of support for him. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't won consecutive outings since his first two starts of the year. He's now at a 5-5-0 record with a 3.69 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 12 appearances. The Kraken have a home-and-home set against the Oilers up next, making both Daccord and Philipp Grubauer risky options in fantasy over the weekend.