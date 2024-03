Daccord will start Thursday at home against Washington, per Scott Malone.

Daccord stopped 29 of 31 shots in his last start Friday against Winnipeg in a 3-0 loss. The 27-year-old has been very solid for Seattle this season, registering a .919 save percentage and a 17-13-10 record. He will have a favorable matchup against the Capitals who are fourth worst in goals per game at 2.64.