Daccord stopped 20 of 23 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Daccord picked up his third win in his last four outings, though he wasn't able to make a 3-1 lead stick in regulation. The 29-year-old allowed two goals on Vancouver power plays, so the game getting to a shootout wasn't all his fault. He turned aside all three Canucks attempts in the shootout to improve to 11-9-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 25 starts this season. The Kraken have another back-to-back set up next, visiting the Flames on Monday before hosting the Bruins on Saturday. If Seattle follows its pattern from the previous three back-to-back sets, the Massachusetts native would get the Bruins for his next matchup.