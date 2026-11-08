Daccord stopped seven of the 10 shots on goal he saw in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Daccord struggled in Saturday's first period, as he allowed a trio of goals inside the first 14 minutes before being swapped out for Philipp Grubauer. However, Daccord managed to avoid being tagged with the loss, as Seattle's offense made a three-goal push down the stretch before falling 4-3. Overall, the 30-year-old backstop has a 4-3-0 record, a 3.83 GAA and an .881 save percentage over nine appearances this season. Neither Daccord or Grubauer have made a strong enough case to be the clear No. 1 option in Seattle, and the former's inconsistencies make him a tough option to trust in all fantasy formats for the time being.