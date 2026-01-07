default-cbs-image
Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Daccord is set to start in the second half of a back-to-back once again after Philipp Grubauer won a 5-1 game over the Flames on Monday. Daccord has gone 4-4-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .901 save percentage over his last nine outings. The Bruins have scored just 15 goals over their last six games, going 2-3-1 in that span.

