Daccord allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

It was far from a clean effort, but Daccord came away with the win as the Kraken's offense continued to surge. The 29-year-old netminder has won three of his last four outings, allowing 11 goals on 121 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 12-9-5 with a 2.82 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 26 outings. Philipp Grubauer's strong play of late has turned the Kraken crease into a timeshare, though it'll be interesting to see if Daccord can carve out a majority of the starts again now that Seattle is out of a stretch of four consecutive back-to-back sets. The next game is a tough matchup, however, as the Kraken host the Wild on Thursday.