Daccord allowed three goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Daccord gave up a goal at each strength, and the Kraken didn't have enough momentum to turn it around. The 27-year-old netminder's magic has started to wear off a bit -- he's lost six of his last eight outings (2-4-2) with 20 goals allowed in that span. Daccord is still playing fairly well despite the lack of results, but the Kraken will need more wins to keep pace in the wild-card race. For the season, the American netminder is 15-10-9 with a 2.34 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 35 outings. The Kraken have a back-to-back up next with visits to the Devils on Monday and the Islanders on Tuesday.